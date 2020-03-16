Daniel Radcliffe Admits Harry Potter Caused Drinking Problem at Young Age







Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that the end of Harry Potter caused him to panic and spiral into a drinking problem.

The 30-year-old actor found his fame after appearing as the protagonist in Harry Potter, at the age of 11. The franchise began in 2000 and wrapped up in 2011 after eight successful installments.

Opening up about his struggles with drinking, the actor said on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “I definitely think a lot of the drinking that happened towards the end of Potter, and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic and not knowing what to do next, and not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober.”

“But I will always be fascinated and frustrated by the question of: is this something that would have happened anyway or was this to do with Potter?” he continued.

“I will never know. It runs in my family, generations back. Definitely not my mum and dad, I hasten to add.”

Daniel noted that he found it weird that he had a drinking problem at such a young age, but was extremely happy once he overcame his issues.

Despite recent rumours, Daniel insists that he is in great health and is alcohol free.