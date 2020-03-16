Coronavirus Fears in Spain Lead to 21 Bullfighting Events Being Cancelled Saving 120 Bulls







Since Coronavirus has drastically spread across Spain, bullfights have been cancelled.



As public health officials urge people to stay away from crowds, events like bullfighting have been cancelled.

According to an email send from Animalis Naturalis, 21 bullfighting runs have been cancelled which has saved 120 bulls.

The website reports that the Toro de Lidia Foundation has requested aid for the support of the cruel industry.

They have asked for a meeting to “be able to study the possibility of starting contingency, recovery and support plans for the industry as soon as possible.”

The vegan activist group are urging people to write to the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribe, and urge him to reconsider financially helping the bullfighting industry.