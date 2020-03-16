Breaking: The Mayor of Costa Del Sol’s Benalmadena Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus







The Mayor of Costa del Sol’s Benalmadena, Victor Navas, has tested positive for the coronavirus. This was confirmed an hour ago when he announced this himself on his social media accounts.

On his Facebook account, he writes, “I just got the result from the COVID-19 test I took yesterday at Hospital de Alto Rendimiento in Benalmadena and it was positive. Friday, March 13 I started noticing the first symptoms and since that day I stayed at home following the instructions from the health care professionals.”

“Even with these symptoms, I feel quite well, which has made it possible for me to, during all these days, continue coordinating all the measures and procedures of the City Hall in Benalmadena from the distance of my home, to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus,” he continues.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the communal workers, who during these days of crisis, once again have demonstrated their professionalism and deep devotion to serving the citizens,” Navas concludes.

We here at Euro Weekly News wish the Mayor a speedy recovery.