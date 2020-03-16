BREAKING NEWS: 88 Year Old Granddad is the latest Victim to die in the UK after contracting the virus from a skier in Italy







MR DARRELL BLACKLEY FROM MIDDLETON GREATER MANCHESTER SAYS HE CONTRACTED THE VIRUS FROM A SKIER HE MET IN A RESTAURANT WHO HAD JUST RETURNED FROM ITALY.

The church choir singer was originally admitted to hospital on March the 3th with sepsis but as his condition worsened was put in an isolation ward where he sadly died.

In a statement, St Michael’s Church in Middleton paid tribute to “a faithful man” and “gracious gentleman” who had attended services twice a week for more than 50 years.

It said: “Darrell was a faithful man at St Michael’s for over 50 years, he sang in the choir with a beautiful voice, described by so many as a gracious gentleman who is going to be sadly missed. RIP Darrell.”

Reverend Jackie Calow said that his grandfather’s death had “deeply shocked” the whole community, adding that he was “well known”.