Army troops patrolling Spain’s Malaga order residents to be ‘responsible & stay at home’







Military vans patrolled Malaga’s streets today with a clear message for its residents: “Stopping the pandemic is everyone’s responsibility. Stay at home!” According to the authorities, it seems that the importance of staying confined at home to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is finally sinking in ‘bit by bit’.

Around 100 military soldiers from Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) arrived in Malaga this morning to help the city’s law enforcement officers (local and national police, and Guardia Civil) to assist with duties, such as patrolling the streets, train stations and airports. They will also be responsible for carrying out other necessary duties, such as disinfecting transport and public spaces.

UME troops arrived in other cities such as Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, León, Las Palmas and Tenerife yesterday, to help in the fight against the deadly disease. Approximately 150 of UME’s reserve doctors and nurses have also been drafted in to assist the country’s health service, and the military pharmacy has been charged with the responsibility of upping the production of sanitary disinfectant gel.