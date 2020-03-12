Young Man Rescued from Dangerous Dock Fall in Costa Del Sol’s Malaga







Police, firefighters, and medical services were all called to the scene to tend to the young injured man, whose body was half submerged between the rocks after having fallen into the water. National Police and the Firefighters of Malaga worked together to rescue an individual who had fallen and gotten stuck on the port’s Eastern dock.

After being rescued, the young man was transported via ambulance to a medical centre as he was believed to have fractured his foot in various places after falling between the rocks. The police were informed about the accident after receiving a call from the boy’s mother, who told them her son had fallen from approximately 3 meters into the water through some rocks and that she couldn’t find him.

Immediately, police forces began to search for the boy and found him injured with half of his body submerged and stuck between the rocks, firefighters were quickly called to help with the rescue.