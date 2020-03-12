The new use of Tinder: To check the real situation in coronavirus quarantined Wuhan







In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus first spread from animals to humans, people have been in quarantine for weeks.

People who have been curious about the situation in Wuhan have found a new and novel way to use Tinder: they contact people in Wuhan directly since they do not trust the reports that they are given by other sources.

“I’m sending my Tinder to Wuhan so I can get the real scoop on what’s going on,” one Tinder user tweeted.

After connecting with the quarantined in Wuhan another Tinder user reports:

“I found out that quarantine is not exactly a situation where there are soldiers at the doors of the buildings. The real situation is that there are neighbours who report if you leave the house.”