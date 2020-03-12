Spanish Ministry of Health and Families reports that thirteen new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Andalusia in the last few hours







Malaga has confirmed that five men of 45, 49, 51 and two of 61 years of age have all tested positive for COVID-19. All of them claim to have had contact with a previous positive case at some time and are being actively monitored, as dictated by the Ministry’s protocols.

Also in Malaga, an 81-year-old woman and two 26 and 74-year-old men, who did not travel anywhere or have contact with an infected person, are confirmed, so the origin of their infections are being investigated. They have pneumonia and all of them are in isolation at the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital.

In Cádiz, the case of a 63-year-old woman and two men of 51 and 71 is confirmed. They reported contact with a previous positive case and are being actively followed up.

A 67-year-old patient, admitted for pneumonia at the Hospital de Jerez, is being looked at as no prior contact with an infected person is known.

Finally, in Córdoba a 70-year-old man who also did not travel anywhere or had contact with an infected person is being investigated to discover the source of origin. He has pneumonia and is being treat at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba.

The rest of the cases reported in Andalusia do not refer to changes since the last communiqué, In total, there are 96 cases in Andalusia.

The Ministry of Health and Families reports that the hospital in Jaén, the Hospital Virgen Macarena, and the Hospital de Jerez are also working as laboratories for receiving coronavirus samples. There are currently ten laboratories across Spain working on this.