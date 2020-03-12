Spanish Giants Real Madrid in Quarantine after Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus







Real Madrid have seen their football players placed into quarantine, after a member of the clubs basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV revealed the news on Thursday morning. The basketball team train at the same facility as the football team.

The positive test means that players may well have been in contact with the virus.

All players will have to follow protocol and will be self isolated for the next two weeks. The Spanish side were due to face Manchester City in the Champions League next week, however the fixture will have to be postponed.

The Champions League as a whole is under a blanket of doubt, following Juventus defender Daniel Rugani testing positive for the virus yesterday and causing the squad to also self isolate.

Italian domestic football has been halted entirely by the virus, with the entire nation on lockdown. Meanwhile, La Liga has been postponed for the next three weeks.