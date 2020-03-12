Rescue dogs put through their paces in ‘catastrophic conditions’ at La Nucia training camp







RESCUE dogs and their guides from across Spain visited La Nucia last weekend to take part in a three-day training exercise.

The town’s Municipal Training Camp for Rescue Dogs staged a variety of scenarios to put the dogs through their paces, including a series of collapsed structures.

The idea is to recreate the aftermath of a catastrophic event, with ‘victim’s hidden in difficult to access locations.

And on Saturday morning, a television report was made for CECOVA, Nursing Council of the Community of Valencia, demonstrating how a rescue is carried out and how a USAR 13 health team locate a victim following an earthquake.

La Nucia Rescue Dog Training Camp is used for training and practice in rescue techniques by USAR 13 as well as other official entities and NGOs.

Last month, the camp hosted an international search and rescue event, in which canine units from the Fire Department and the Army from Bolivia, Guatemala, Portugal, Colombia and Spain took part.

The training session was organised by the NGO USA 13 in collaboration with La Nucia Council.