Police cop pirate taxi

Cathy Elelman
ALMERIA city Local Police have immobilised a vehicle being illegally used as a taxi and have identified a 62-year old Moroccan as the driver carrying passengers without the necessary authorisation in contravention of the 2003 Andalucia Regulation on Urban and Metropolitan Transport.





