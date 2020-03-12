Northern Spain Wants to Suspend Easter Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic







The region of Castile and Léon in northern Spain wants to suspend Easter due to the coronavirus’ rapid spread. This has just been confirmed by the vice president and regional spokesman Francisco Igea. The board has asked the Government and the Episcopal Conference for permission to take this drastic measure after the region has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Libraries, museums and cultural venues are already closed and using public transport is advised against. In the city of Burgos public transportation is suspended from midnight today.

-- Advertisement --



Easter is one of the biggest holidays in Spain, with large gatherings and parades that go on for days. Suspending Easter is really a drastic measure.

Igea explains:

“The best way to stop the growth of the epidemic is social quarantine, it’s the only effective measure.”