





The Coronavirus may not show visible symptoms for 14-27 days a Japanese doctor states, causing people not to seek medical help in time.

By the time people know they are infected, due to a fever and cough, they may well have 50% fibrosis of the lungs which is generally fatal.

Fibrosis is scarring of the lungs when the tissue becomes damaged, resulting in difficulty breathing.

-- Advertisement --



The Japanese doctor treating Covid-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus, offers the best advice for reducing infection;

Make sure the throat and mouth are always moist by drinking water every 15 minutes to pull any germs away from the oesophagus and lung area into the stomach where it will be killed by hydrochloric acid. If you do not drink water regularly then the virus can spread into the lungs which can be fatal.

Experts in Taiwan say, to counteract the symptoms through self-help each morning, hold your breathe for more than ten seconds in a fresh air environment. If you can do this successfully without coughing and without difficulty and tightness, then it generally indicates no fibrosis or infection.

Currently, 460 people in the UK are infected with 8 people having succumbed to the virus.