





LOCAL TOWN HALL’S ON THE COSTA DEL SOL BEGIN TO RELEASE DETAILS OF HOW THEY WILL TACKLE CORONAVIRUS IN SPAIN

WITH news coming in that Fuengirola have begun taking preventative measures with regards to the Coronavirus we are receiving further information from Town Hall’s and organisations on the coast following suit. Benalmadena Town Hall is currently holding a meeting and Torremolinos have just released the following information as to how they will move forward.

“The situation we are going through globally with the coronavirus crisis is known to all. Therefore, it is time to make responsible decisions to protect the residents of Torremolinos.

Following the guidelines set by health authorities, the Government of Spain and the Junta de Andalucía we are going to proceed to the closure of municipal facilities. The only objective is to promote the non-transmission and transmission of the virus, emphasizing the groups at risk.

We will close until further notice the senior centres and their activities, the Centro Cultural Picasso, the Escuela de Música, the fairground market, the Casa de la Cultura and Casa de la Juventud, in addition to cancelling cultural activities and events scheduled for the following days.

In the case of the Patronato de Deportes, being an autonomous body, we are going to convene an urgent governing board for this afternoon in which more decisions will be made in order to favour preventive measures.

As for the Town Hall building and other municipal offices, only urgent issues and matters that cannot be postponed will be addressed. Although we will expand the information that is useful for all residents and consultation phones will be enabled.”

Cartama Town Hall also wants to inform the public that, after holding a meeting with the organizers of the event, the celebration of the XXXIV XXXIV Jornada del Pedal, scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, is postponed as a measure of prevention of the coronavirus, as it an act that brings together a large number of participants.