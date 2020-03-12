Leading Costa Almeria artists exhibit watercolours in Mojacar







PAINTINGS by some of the leading artists in the province feature in a new exhibition of watercolours at Mojacar’s La Fuente Art Gallery until the end of this month.

Local Culture Councillor Raquel Belmonte attended this week’s inauguration of the ‘Agrupacion Almeriense de Acuarelistas’ show, taking the opportunity to chat to chat to some of the artists about their work.

Association President Maria Mira spoke about the group’s progress since the association was first launched in 2008. She explained the 40 members meet every Friday to work together on their watercolours at El Bajo de Santa Teresa in Almeria.

Painting initially under the eye of well-known Almerian artist and association honorary president Visconti, the group has over the years journeyed through the wonderful world of watercolours, which is identified with luminous hues and soft shapes. The association was fortunate to have Visconti’s expertise in guiding them along the way to capture the beauty of the province’s magical corners right up until his 94th year.

There are 57 paintings by 22 artists in the exhibition. The most charming corners of Mojacar are strongly represented, as well other places around Almeria and in different parts of the world.

This is is the second time the association has exhibited at the La Fuente gallery. This time there is new lighting which further reinforces the beauty of the paintings on display.

The exhibition runs until March 31. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.