Homemade hand sanitizer recipe!

As many of you will have noticed, things like hand sanitizer are quite hard to get hold of at the moment. So here are some ideas for making your own!
- Small spray bottle
- 5 drops of vitamin E oil (optional, this makes for soft hands!)
- 2 tablespoons of witch hazel/ vodka/ rubbing alcohol
- 1 tablespoon of aloe vera
- 5 drops lemon essential oil
- 5 drops orange essential oil
- 5 drops tea tree essential oil
- Distilled (or at least filtered, boiled, and cooled) water
In the spray bottle, combine the vitamin E oil, witch hazel or vodka, and essential oils. Place the sprayer on tightly and shake well for 15-20 seconds to combine.
Open the bottle, and fill to the top with water. Replace sprayer, and shake again for 15-20 seconds. Done!
Here are some different options you can use and why:
Lavender– known for antibacterial and antiviral properties, and it smells awesome!
Tea Tree Oil – known to be antifungal, antimicrobial, antiseptic, antiviral, and antibacterial It’s also a natural anti-inflammatory!
Lemongrass Oil – known to be antibacterial and antifungal
Aloe vera gel – known to be antibacterial and antifungal and it does double duty as a moisturizer
Lemon and orange- are both natural disinfectants (plus they smell nice and clean)
Vitamin E – Moisturizer and helps keep recipe fresh