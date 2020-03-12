EU Leaders, Including Spain, Condemn The US Travel Ban Imposed In an Attempt to Combat the Spread of The Coronavirus







Earlier this morning the United States imposed a travel ban prohibiting entry from most European countries, including Spain, in an extreme effort to try to combat the spread of the deadly virus. Now several leaders of the European Union, including Spain, condemn the US decision.

“This is a global crisis, not limited to a continent and it requires cooperation,” the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a written statement.

The European Union says that it wasn’t consulted before the decision was taken and that the EU will take actions against these extreme measures. Which actions will be taken is not yet specified, though.

Even though the US travel ban affects most countries in Europe, the UK is exempt from the ban – at least at the moment.