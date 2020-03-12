Costa Almeria’s Aguilon Golf battle blustery conditions







PLAYERS in the Aguilon Golf Members Club Monthly Medal competition earlier this month had to battle strong blustery winds.

It was an uncomfortable day to be playing a medal round, in which no player achieved par or better, although one over was very creditable considering the conditions.

1st Phil Miles 81-9= 72 on a card play off

2nd Peter Death 76-4= 72

3rd Norman Whibley 81-7= 74

Twos: Peter Death x2 3rd & 14th, Roy Bishop, Malcolm Chalmers, 8th, Dave Simpson 12th, Kevin Manser 17th

There could be no excuses about the weather for the Campbell Lamont Qualifier on March 11. It was a day of lovely sunshine, and with the course in excellent condition, the winner romped home in five under par in the penultimate qualifier.

1st Derek Manning 41 points

2nd Sue Hull 37 points

3rd Kevin Manser 36 poin on a card play off

Twos: Bill Gibb, Glyn Ombler, Chris Tyler 12th, Dave Simpson 14th, Roy Bishop, Norman Whibley 17th

For more information see the website aguilonmembersclub.com