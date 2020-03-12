Costa Almeria major Party in the Park fundraiser postponed due to coronavirus







ONE of the Costa Almeria’s most popular annual fundraising events has had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Vera and District Lions Club posted a notification on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon stating that it had reviewed its upcoming Party in the Park “in view of the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) situation”, and that “following discussions with local authorities the club has decided that it would be in the best interest of all involved that the event, planned for April 26 2020, be postponed until later in the year.”

Also posting on social media, the club’s Kay Frances described the move not to hold the event at the Vera’s El Palmeral park next month as “sad, but essential”, given that the government has imposed restrictions on large gatherings of people and the Party in the Park organisers were expecting more than 1,000 to go along.