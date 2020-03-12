Check list for flight cancellations if your flight from Spain’s airports are cancelled







FLIGHT CANCELLATION RIGHTS EXPLAINED FOR MAIN AIRPORTS IN SPAIN AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS FROM THE COSTA DEL SOL AND COSTA BLANCA IF THEY COME INTO EFFECT.

Martin Lewis, money saving expert in the UK, advises to check your flight cancellation rights as soon as possible. He says “there are more and more outcomes when travel insurance won’t pay out”. With flights from Spain being cancelled to the United States and fears that European flights could possibly be cancelled, Lewis turned to twitter to express his opinion.

On Twitter today he says that “for example, India is currently blocking all foreign visitors” and he suspects “others will follow”. Currently, the Foreign Office hasn’t advised against travel and he expects “roughly half of all travel insurers won’t pay out”.

He recommends that “if you have a free cancellation, note in your diary the last day you can do it until, then make the decision on the day. If you dont have cancellation rights, don’t cancel. Leave it as late as possible in case the Foreign office changes its advice, allowing a travel insurance claim”.

He contends “the Foreign Office needs to start advising against travel to countries we are not allowed to travel to as it would help with travel insurance claims”.