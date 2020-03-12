Britain to be Blasted with Snow and Ice as Scotland and the North will see temperatures plunge to -6C







Powerful winds, snow, and ice are set to cause severe disruption across the UK after temperatures plunged to lows of -6C overnight.

The Met Office issued two weather alerts covering much of Scotland and northern England will remain in place until 10 am on Thursday.

Strong gales of up to 60mph are expected to sweep in across northern parts of the country, which forecasters said could spark another severe warning.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said: “Today [Thursday] we may see a wind warning issued to follow the snow and ice. There is a clear north/south divide going into the weekend, with Scotland and the north of England still feeling the winter, while the Midlands and much of the south could hit 12C.

“Nothing has been issued yet but we could see gusts of up to 50 mph and 60mph in exposed sites.”