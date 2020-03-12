Breaking News: Brexit Negotiations Halted As Expats On Spain’s Costa Del Sol Accept Situation.







The Euro Weekly News understands EU and UK negotiators have jointly decided not to hold next week’s face to face round of Brexit negotiations in London

Expats in Spain who eagerly await news on the situation and follow the negotiations daily have been left disappointed by the news breaking that talks have been delayed after some 3 years of wishing to know where they actually stand as the UK leaves the EU.

Paul Gregory a financial consultant based on Spain’s Costa del Sol ” I’ve had a bad enough day with the trading on the stock market, and this latest news is disappointing whilst understandable I suppose”

No new dates have yet to be released for the commencement of negations.