BREAKING: Spanish F1 Driver Carlos Sainz & McLaren Team Withdraw from Australian GP after Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus







The McLaren F1 team and Spanish driver Carlos Sainz have withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix, after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The opening race for this seasons F1 calendar is set to take place this weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz and British driver Lando Norris will not be on the grid for this weekend’s grand prix.

However, with the recent withdrawal from the British team and criticism from drivers and fans, the entire race weekend is now under threat of being called off.

McLaren released a statement this afternoon stating that a staff member was already in self isolation and has now tested positive for the virus.

McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/BZvHVKQoev — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 12, 2020

Reports suggest that the team member was in fact a mechanic and was placed into isolation following symptoms of the virus on Wednesday.

The news comes after three members of Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault team were placed into isolation yesterday, following symptoms of the virus being shown.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has expressed his frustration that the race in Melbourne is set to go ahead with the outbreak of the virus increasing.