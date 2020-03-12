Home Virtual EWN Axarquia Axarquia 12 – 18 March 2020 Issue 1810
NEWS IN BRIEF
Columnists
Panic Rationally
As the Covid-19 or Coronavirus situation develops from rumour to concern then, by the time you read this, to epidemic; the question is do...
Has this happened to you before?
LAST year for my birthday I was very kindly given some gift cards for my favourite large store El Corte Ingles. As I didn’t really...
CCCA: Off to the Shows and back to Rallying!
Race-Retro Show, Stoneleigh Classic car enthusiasts in this beautiful part of the world are very lucky in that there is so much going on that...
Why I don’t drink Jägermeister
THE face Fifi pulled when I used a syringe to squirt liquid vitamin C down her throat was a mixture of shock and disgust....
PIGS WILL FLY? MAYBE NO LONGER!
DID you catch the recent news that frightened flyers are set to lose their ‘emotional support’ animals? American airliner cabins could soon be free...
Ford Focus Zetec
Ford first launched its Focus model back in 1999 and since then the car has become a global best-seller and more than 20 years...
Blogs
Famous Spanish landmark portrays the star-crossed lovers of Teruel
The city of Teruel in Northern Spain is the romantic setting for a tragic love story. It is said that the legendary events took...
More than half of electricty used on Spanish Canary Island of...
THE Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro has been claiming to be a leading exponent of sustainable energy for years. And it is backing up...
The mysterious Treasure Cave nestled in the cliffs of la Axarquia
In Rincon de la Victoria, there is an area known as ‘El Cantal’ that is home to a series of cliffs that were formed...
HEALTH NEWS: Britons are giving up alcohol and Spaniards are taking...
Britain wants to stop drinking, and health authorities aspire to help the country achieve it. According to a recent survey, two thirds of regular...
WEIGHED DOWN: Study fuels concern for school children carrying heavy backpacks
The weight of a regular A4 sized notebook is around half a kilo or 1.1 pounds. If textbooks weigh the same and eight-year-olds have...
Caring for the elderly: A booming business
Life expectancy continues to grow exponentially in Spain, as it nears 83 years on average. Not coincidentally, Spain is among the first countries with...
Lifestyle
Motoring News: Skoda ready to rumble with its Rapid models
THANKS to the revised exterior, Skoda’s Rapid compact saloon and Rapid Spaceback hatchback have a more youthful dynamic appearance. The revised exterior features a redesigned...
Motoring News: BMW introduces their turbo twin M8 Coupes
THE first-ever BMW M8 Competition Coupé and Gran Coupé models are set to take the BMW 8 Series range to an even higher level...
Pre and Post Workout Meals to Elevate your Fitness Regime
Having a balanced and healthy diet is one of the most important requirements to staying fit. However, what kind of foods you ingest, before...
Motoring News: Aston Martin’s V12 Speedster is the purest form of...
THE Aston Martin V12 Speedster has made its global debut this week. Created by luxury British marque’s bespoke customisation service ‘Q by Aston Martin’,...
Easy Steps to Fixing a Dodgy Fake Tan
EVERYONE dreams of that flawless Sunkissed look but it’s not always that simple. If you have ever used fake tan, then you must be...
Natural Remedies to Growing Strong and Healthy Nails
Strong and healthy nails can be tough to achieve, however, following these tips can help you become the fingernail envy of all your friends....
Sport
Seville’s Europe League Game in Spain Postponed Due to the Italian...
Spain’s Seville was meant to play a home game against the Italian football club AC Roma in the Europe League tomorrow, Thursday, but the...
New Hiking Route in the Velez-Malaga’s Sierra in Spain
Velez-Malaga’s sports department has organized a new hiking route, which will encompass 16.5km of uneven terrain, through the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park....
The English Football Association, FA, Loses £3 Million Per Match In...
The English Football Association, FA, risks losing hundreds of million pounds in reduced revenue when several matches are being cancelled or being played without...
Entertaining final to Costa Almeria bowling club spring tournament
IT proved to be a highly entertaining final to the Almeria Bowling Club 2020 Spring Handicap Drawn Triples tournament. What was the seventh year of...
Spanish La Liga Football Matches Will Be Played Without Spectators Due...
Today the Spanish Football Association announces that, at the request of the Spanish government, all of the two highest football league matches in Spain,...
Costa Almeria Indalo Hash House Harriers dressed to impress for International...
INDALO Hash House Harriers marked International Women’s Day with a meet in the lovely village of Sopalmo and an invitation for members to wear...