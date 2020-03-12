





AGE CONCERN FUENGIROLA, MIJAS AND BENALMADENA TEMPORARY CLOSURE ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

FOLLOWING the ruling made by the Junta de Andalucia, Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena have taken the decision to temporarily close their drop-in social clubs with immediate effect.

-- Advertisement --



All other aspects of the Charity’s work will continue as normal. With the exception of clubs in Los Boliches, La Cala, Mijas Pueblo and Arroyo, Benalmadena it is Business as Usual. The helpline will remain open every weekday without siesta from 10.00 – 5.00 pm on 652537615.

Steve Marshall, Secretary said “The health and wellbeing of our clients and visitors is always our prime concern. We anticipate the number of calls to our Helpline will increase so we ask callers to bear with us if they can’t get through straight away. We also operate an after-hours message service and will do our utmost to call people back the next working day.”