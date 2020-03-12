





13 Year Old Boy Sent Home From School For Selling Squirts of Hand Sanitiser To Fellow Pupils

As he waited for his school bus, Oliver Cooper, 13, picked up a £1.60 tub of Johnson’s child hand wash from a Tesco store in Leeds. He earned himself a quick £9 after charging people to use the cleansing product, but soon came to the attention of school staff who sent him home for the day. A teenage ‘Del Boy’ who capitalised on coronavirus fears by charging fellow pupils 50p a time to use hand sanitiser was suspended from school for a day. Oliver, who attends Dixon’s Unity Academy, now faces a day in isolation followed by a two-hour detention after allegedly breaching school rules.

Oliver said: All I can listen to is the radio. They’ve been going on about the coronavirus and how important hand sanitiser and washing your hands is. So before the bus came, I bought a tub of hand wash from Tesco and offered to it my mates. They gave me the idea that I could charge for it, so I did. Other people at school sell stuff like chewing gum, if somebody wants something, they will pay for it. Loads of people wanted this.’ He added: ‘It’s ridiculous really!’ -- Advertisement --



Oliver’s parents are furious at the school about his one-day exclusion, and have praised enterprising Oliver with his stepfather Andrew Tompkins ringing him to say he was a ‘f***ing legend’.

She explained:’I don’t think it’s an excludable offence. I told him off so that when we go into school, I can tell his head of year that I have told him it’s wrong. ‘I think they see it as him exploiting a situation, but his step dad called him a legend halfway through me telling him off so that put a stop to it. ‘He’s like my little Del Boy, I won’t be punishing him any further.’ A spokesman for the school said: ‘No student has ever been excluded from Dixon’s Unity Academy for selling hand sanitiser.’ However, his mother Jenny Tompkins, said that she tried scolding her ‘little Del Boy’, before taking to Facebook to slam the school’s decision.