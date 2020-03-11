UK offices continue to close after a sky worker tests positive for Coronavirus in Wales







A Sky call centre has been evacuated and closed for deep cleaning after a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The satellite TV giant confirmed its offices in Cardiff have had to be shut down until Thursday, with the employee self-isolating at home.

The offices, based in the Capital Quarter in Tyndall Street, sit opposite the headquarters of the Welsh NHS body Public Health Wales.

Sky bosses sent all staff home as a precaution and are now having to track down anyone who came into contact with the infected person in a bid to stop the virus spreading further.

In a statement, Sky said: “We can confirm that a Sky colleague in our Cardiff contact centre has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and they are self-isolating at home.

“Protecting our people is – and always will be – our top priority and so we are closing the contact centre today and sending everyone home as a precaution.

“We’re contacting anyone who has been in contact with our colleague and the centre itself will be deep cleaned before reopening on Thursday.”

Wales seen an increase on Tuesday as cases rose from six to 15 in 24 hours.