Spain’s Catalonia Enables Online Test For Coronavirus Suspects







Spain’s Catalonia has now enabled an online test for those who suspect that they have contracted the coronavirus. The Generalitat has created a simple online test called “I may be affected by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2”, in an attempt to decongest the flood of queries by worried citizens who call the 061 medical consultation line. This Monday alone, close to 18,000 calls to that line were registered in Catalonia – an increase by more than 250%.

The online test promises to inform how to act in case you suspect that you have been infected with the contagious virus. There are three simple yes or no questions to answer:

Have you been to any of the risk areas in the last 14 days? (No Spanish region has been added yet.)

Have you had any direct contact with an infected coronavirus patient?

Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath and malaise?

If the tester answers yes to all three questions, that person is asked to stay at home, avoid direct contact with other people and proceed to call 061 to report the case, so that a medical team can visit the person at home to perform a coronavirus test.

Here’s a link to the online test: http://canalsalut.gencat.cat/coronavirus-test/