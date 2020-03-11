





Royal Television Awards 2020 To Be Held Behind Closed Doors

After the sixth Coronavirus death was confirmed in the UK, the Royal Television Awards 2020 will be held behind closed doors for the first time ever in it’s history.

Nominees and Royal Television Society representatives will still be able to attend the event in London, but all other guests will be invited to watch it via a live stream.

The Royal Television Society made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Theresa Wise, chief executive of the Royal Television Society, said the plan was designed to create a ‘streamlined event’. She announced: ‘While adapting as necessary to the current situation, we aim to continue celebrating the past year of television and excellence in our industry in the best way possible – by honouring nominees and winners through a streamlined event. We look forward to offering everyone the opportunity to join us via live stream as we host the RTS Programme Awards.’

The event, due to be held on March 17th, will be live-streamed and guests will watch online where Fleabag and Chernobyl lead the nominations for the Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2020, each with three nods.


