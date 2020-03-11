Pre and Post Workout Meals to Elevate your Fitness Regime







Having a balanced and healthy diet is one of the most important requirements to staying fit. However, what kind of foods you ingest, before and after workouts, should vary accordingly to the different kind of activities you are doing. It wouldn’t make sense to fuel your body with the same meals before a yoga class as you would before a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Follow this nutritional guide to elevate your fitness regime.

Yoga

-- Advertisement --



Try to keep your stomach fairly empty before a yoga class, as flexibility and difficult positions are harder to achieve on a full belly. Make sure you are full of electrolytes, as this is what is most lost during a good sweat session. Coconut water is a good replenishing drink before yoga. After, stick to a wholesome snack, hummus and veggies, or a green smoothie with banana, celery, and pear. This is loaded with the antioxidants your body yearns for post-yoga.

HIIT

This intensity workout is sure to tire you out, therefore you need as much energy and nutritional fuel as you can get without feeling bloated or full. Before this workout try eating high fibre foods, such as nuts and seeds, these are full of carbs, proteins, and fats which will keep you energized. Cereal bars high in fruit and nuts are also an easy way to pack in those essential fibres. After HIIT, make sure to reward your body with enough protein and carbohydrates. Quinoa is a superfood which will help you restore glycogen and is packed with protein. Eggs will also do the trick, add some veggies to balance out your meal.

Running

This meal plan also applies to spinning fanatics, as both activities are cardio intensive. Try give yourself a few hours to fully digest any large meals before running. If you’re hungry before your run, avocado on toast is the ideal pre-workout snack. Avocados contain valuable fats to boost your energy levels. After your run, replenish those lost nutrients with a balanced, fool-proof meal like salmon with veggies, add some complex carbs to restore those glycogen levels.