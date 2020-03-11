New British Supermarket Will Open in Mijas, Spain, By The End Of March







Mijas, Spain, will get a new British supermarket by the end of March: “The Food Co”. The supermarket is part of a rapidly growing chain of supermarkets, which sell Tesco’s products in Spain.

The supermarket will be situated between Fuengirola and Mijas, in the area of Las Lagunas, in between supermarket Aldi and car dealers Carosol.

Good news for Brits on vacation, who maybe still struggle a bit with the Spanish, is that all staff hired at the new supermarket will be able to speak English!

An Alicante based food-importer is behind the project, “Overseas Import”, headed by director Bryn Robertson, partnered up with the team behind the “Iceland” stores. The company plan to follow the launch in Mijas by expanding further into Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar.