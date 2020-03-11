Naomi Campbell’s Latest Fashion Statement: A Hazmat Suit







Naomi Campbell has been spotted wearing a white hazmat suit, complete with a turquoise face mask and purple gloves at Los Angeles airport LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal.

We have previously seen many celebrities taking on extreme measures, like travelling with gloves and specially constructed anti-viral face masks, often designed by some of the biggest fashion brands profiting from the coronavirus outbreak

-- Advertisement --



Naomi Campbell takes the coronavirus scare a bit further! She posted several pictures on her Instagram account, where she could be seen posing in the white hazmat suit, showing off her purple gloves and turquoise face mask.

“Safety first!” the self-confessed germaphobe wrote as a caption.

Fans praised her in the comments, saying that they were “living for the safety look”, calling Naomi Campbell their “Idol”.

Maybe a new fashion trend is on the rise?