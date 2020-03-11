Heal the World project kicks off fundraising for March in Malaga City







CHARITY project Heal the World was set up almost a year ago by Hélène Mostertman of Vino Mío restaurant, in the heart of Malaga city.

Each month, supporters choose a beneficiary via online voting. And for March, ASAMMA, an association working to support women with cancer, has been selected.

The Project organises fundraising activities every month, to help the chosen charity.

Last Saturday, March 8, the first of this month’s events took place in the form of a concert by Malaga singer, Jesús Rivero, who covered a variety of ballads for his audience.

Rivero has only been performing publicly for a short time, but has already secured a niche in the local music landscape. He’s sold out various locations and restaurants, and has gathered a large and loyal following, thanks to social media. Since meeting the owner of Vino Mío, Hélène Mostertman, and learning of her charity project, he’s committed to putting on a concert on the first Saturday of every month to help raise funds for the chosen charity.

In addition, alongside the concert, there was a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses who collaborate to support the project.

Throughout March there will be more activities to raise funds and awareness for ASAMMA. To keep up to date with events, visit Heal the World Project on Facebook.