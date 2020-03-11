Easy Steps to Fixing a Dodgy Fake Tan







EVERYONE dreams of that flawless Sunkissed look but it’s not always that simple. If you have ever used fake tan, then you must be aware of how easy it is to make some mistakes along the way. Here are some common slip-ups and home remedies to fix all your fake tan nightmares.

Overapplying

-- Advertisement --



We have all gotten carried away lathering on that fake tan before. So, if you are unhappy with the final result, because you are using a new product or simply applied too much, find yourself an exfoliating scrub. This will remove excess product and help smooth out the skin tone.

Don’t have an exfoliator to hand? Follow this simple recipe to make your own homemade and natural scrub. All you need is to combine 70 grams of sugar, either brown or white, with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Avoiding Streaks

Make sure you have exfoliated with your homemade scrub before you begin tanning. Not only will this ensure you have no dead skin or patchy areas but it will also increase the longevity of your tan. Quickly moisturise after and you are ready to begin applying your fake tan. Start by applying a thin layer, let this dry for approximately 30 minutes and then apply a second layer. Make sure to leave your hands and feet for last as these are the trickiest areas and need little product.

Giveaway signs

Knees, elbows, ankles, and feet are some of the most difficult areas to nail when fake tanning. To touch up on these problem areas, we recommend using an acidic based solution. Squeeze the juice out of a lemon and use this to dilute your tan and cover your mistakes.

If you have accidentally applied the fake tan on the palms of your hands or feet, you should quickly use a wet wipe to remove the tan. If that doesn’t work, then mix the lemon juice with water, quickly heat it up in the microwave and soak a flannel in the mixture. Then proceed to rub the flannel over the unwanted areas and let the solution break down the colour.