Costa Blanca Falla Fiestas Called off in Valencia Spain due to Coronavirus Fears







For only the fourth time in over a hundred years, the world-famous Falla Fiestas have been cancelled but this time over fears of the Coronavirus.

Ex-Pats and Spanish nationals are all upset and sad over the last-minute suspension of the fantastic fairs they look forward to every year in the Costa Blanca and surrounding areas. The Falla Fiestas are a Spanish tradition dating back over a hundred years and thousands flock town centers of the Valencia Region to enjoy the vibrant and lively street parties.

The suspension of Falla fiestas announced by regional president Ximo Puig affects the entire region, not only Valencia city. Fallas will be suspended in Benidorm, Dénia, Gandia, Calpe, Pego, Xátiva and other towns in both Valencia, Alicante and Castellón provinces.

The president of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig, made an appearance on Spanish Tv on Tuesday night accompanied by the members of the regional Executive after two hours of urgent meeting at the Palau of the Interdepartmental Coordination Table against the Coronavirus.

In his speech, he explained that the cancellations are being put into place following the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and experts. In fact, this afternoon he has had conversations with both the minister of the branch, Salvador Illa, and with the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and has highlighted the coordination maintained at all times with the Government of Spain.

The Magdalena Festival has also been cancelled.

The Magdalena Festival is the main festivity of Castellón de la Plana, the capital city of the province of Castelló, in the Valencian Community, Spain. It commemorates the origins of the city, recalling the move of the city from the Hill of Mary Magdalene to the fertile coastal plain in 1251.

