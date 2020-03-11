Coronavirus: Donald Trump will address the nation tonight







Donald Trump will address the nation tonight and finally promises ‘to use the full power of the federal government’ to tackle coronavirus as WHO declares a pandemic and markets plunge.

President Donald Trump launched a vigorous online defense of his coronavirus response Wednesday, as financial markets tanked and and global health officials called the outbreak a full-on pandemic.

Trump issued a call for unity and announced his team was putting in place a policy to deal with the disease and create a vaccine, after meeting with top administration health officials in what a senior Democratic lawmaker said she was told was an ’emergency meeting.

‘I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!’ Trump wrote.

‘Someone needs to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus doesn’t care what party you are in. We need to protect ALL Americans!’ Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

‘America is the Greatest Country in the world. We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses and health care professionals. They are amazing people who do phenomenal things every day. Together we are putting into policy a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against CoronaVirus to save lives in America and the world. America will get it done!’ he wrote.