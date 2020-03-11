Cancellations in Calpe as precaution against the spreading of Coronavirus







CALPE Council today (Wednesday, March 11) announced the postponement of its Fallas celebrations and other events planned for the weekend as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus.

The local government and Public Health Authority stressed there have been no reported cases of infection in the town, but agreed measures must be taken at a local level.

This means the suspension of the Fallas, as well as Gastronomic Day and Family Day which were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15.

Additionally, activities held at the Mare de Déu de les Neus Senior Citizens’ Civic Centre, such as workshops, gymnastics classes and Sunday dances, will also be for 15 days from today, “as this is a population group at risk”.

And for the same reason, visits to the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre are restricted.

Residents and visitors to Calpe are being urged to follow health advice and wash hands regularly, avoid touching your face and cough into your elbow or a handkerchief.