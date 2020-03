Juventus have announced that Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A side said they are “activating all the isolation procedures required by law”, including those who have come into contact with Rugani.

The club added that Rugani, 25, is “currently asymptomatic”.

All sport in Italy is suspended until 3 April, with the country in lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.