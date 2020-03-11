BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Coronavirus death toll jumps to 52 with 2,212+ people now infected







Spain’s Health Ministry has just announced that the country’s death toll from the Coronavirus has jumped to 52 – five more since this morning alone. More than 2,212 people are now infected with COVID-19 in the country, with half of those cases reported to be in Madrid.

The latest announcement comes after WHO officially confirmed the outbreak as a ‘global pandemic’, as reported earlier. According to WHO’s Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the number of cases outside China has increased 13-fold over the past two weeks. He also expressed deep concern about the level of ‘inaction’, and therefore calling on governments worldwide to change the course of the outbreak by taking ‘urgent’ and ‘aggressive’ action.

Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru are now also ordering all passengers arriving from China, Spain, France and Italy to be isolated as a precautionary measure.