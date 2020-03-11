Benalmadena will be full of poetry with the Poema Gigante event on the Costa del Sol







THE Councillor for Culture, Elena Galán; and the director of Poetopía, Ángel Arenas; have announced the fourth edition of the Poema Gigante of Benalmadena that will take place on March 20 at Calle Real de Benalmádena Pueblo.

Galán pointed out that “Taking advantage of the fact that March 20 is World Poetry Day, Benalmádena will be filled with poetry with the creation of the Poema Gigante for the fourth consecutive year. In the previous editions, this event took place in different points of Arroyo de la Miel and for this year we wanted poetry to permeate every corner of Benalmádena Pueblo.”

-- Advertisement --



“El Poema Gigante is carried out thanks to the collaboration between the City of Benalmádena and Poetopía, which allows 120 metres for any resident, from schoolchildren to tourists, to celebrate World Poetry Day in Calle Real”, added the Councillor.

The director of Poetopía, Ángel Arenas, explained that the company has already created 77 giant poems. “As a resident of Benalmadena, I am glad that in my town projects are carried out with the same enthusiasm of those in Madrid or Alicante, and in which, as in last year’s edition, the United Nations is involved with the central theme of sustainable development,” said Arenas.

“I also announce that in this fourth edition we will have the special collaboration of HAC (Hispanic American College), a Spanish-American institute with which we are organizing a climate summit, thus reinforcing the message of environmental care,” he concluded.