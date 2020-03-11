53 year-old British woman on Luxury Holiday in Bali becomes first Diabetic person to die from the Coronavirus







The British woman was on a luxury holiday with her husband in Bali Indonesia, she reportedly suffered from existing health conditions, including diabetes and chronic lung disease.

She checked into a private hospital, with a fever on March 3, four days after arriving with her husband and four children at the Four Seasons Hotel, according to reports.

She was transferred to the island’s biggest hospital, Sanglah in Balia, in a critical condition two days ago, where she died early this morning, the head of Bali’s Covid-19 taskforce Dewa Made Indra confirmed.

It is the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Bali and the first death recorded in Indonesia.

The woman’s husband is in hospital under observation and four children remain in a hotel under quarantine. Mr. Indra said all 21 people she had been in contact with had been traced and are self-isolating, adding that the woman was cremated today in agreement with her family.

Indonesia has 26 other confirmed coronavirus patients, of whom two are known to have recovered.

One of the Indonesian patients is a 36-year-old man who had been a crew member on the Diamond Princess, officials say.

The man was described as being in a stable condition with no fever or cough when he was diagnosed.

Officials in Indonesia say they are having difficulties in tracing other people who might have come into contact with the confirmed patients.

Nearby Singapore has started charging visitors for coronavirus treatment after it reported new imported cases from neighbouring Indonesia.