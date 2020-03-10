Women’s Week 2020 is celebrated in La Nucia on the Costa Blanca







THE Association of Gifts of La Nucia held its traditional Brotherhood Lunch attended by 119 women at the weekend.

Prior to the event at El Cirer Social Centre on Saturday, March 7, organised by l’Associació de Dones de La Nucia and the Council’s Department of Equality, there was a group photograph on the steps of the Parish Church.

Those present included President of the association, Kika Devesa, Councillor for Equality, Gemma Marquez, town Mayor, Bernabe Cano, as well as Councillors Pepe Cano, Maria Jesus Jumilla and Miguel Angel Ivorra.

The lunch was part of La Nucia’s ‘Women Week 2020’, a programme of events which will come to a close with a musical ‘Among Women’, on Friday, March 27, 8.30pm, in he Auditori de la Mediterrania.

The play charts the joys and sorrows of three women in a humorous way, written by Bego Isbert and Sara Marín. Entry is free.