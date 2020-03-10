Turkey Demands Visa Freedom to Resolve the Migrant Situation At the EU Border







Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is demanding that the European Union gives all Turkish citizens visa freedom to the EU if it wants the migrant and refugee situation at the Turkish-Greek border resolved. This demand is presented by the Foreign Minister in an interview with Turkish news agency Anatolia.

According to Reuters, Cavusoglu says visa freedom and an update of the country’s customs union with the EU must be implemented to resolve the crisis. Both things are part of the migration agreement signed by the EU and Turkey in 2016 to deal with the crisis which then caused hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants to arrive mainly in Greece via Turkey.

Cavusoglu and EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell have been commissioned to go through the agreement from 2016 on a point-by-point basis to identify what has been done and what more can be done. According to the AFP news agency, the Foreign Minister hopes for a solution in time for the next regular EU summit in Brussels on March 26.