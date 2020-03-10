Torremolinos to offer free eye tests to those in a vulnerable situation on the Costa del Sol







THE Councillor for Social Services in Torremolinos, César Carrasco, announced this week that the Town Hall in collaboration with Clínica Santa Elena will promote the project ‘Ver para Crecer’, which will allow more than 300 people in a vulnerable situation to have a free eye test next Thursday, March 17 at the facilities that the Clínica Santa Elena in Los Alamos. The Councillor explained that it is an initiative “with which we seek from the Town Hall that no person, regardless of their circumstances, suffer vision problems without being given solutions.” “From the Social Services department we continue working for social integration in Torremolinos,” he said.

This is the third time that this initiative has been carried out in Malaga Province, In it, opticians and voluntary ophthalmologists will check the sight of those as young as eight years of age. The ‘Ver para Crecer’ project is based on the technological capacity of Essilor Spain, a leading ophthalmic lens company, and the cooperation experience of the Cione Ruta de la Luz Foundation. Its objective is to check the sight of people in vulnerable situations, so those who need glasses because their current situation does not allow them to afford them will receive new ones free of charge.

-- Advertisement --

