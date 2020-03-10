





The number of coronavirus cases in Spain now exceeds 1,200 as the Ministry of Health confirms that 1,204 people have been infected with covid-19. That’s 205 more cases since yesterday alone, which indicates how rapid the epidemic is growing in the country at the moment.

The community of Madrid has the highest number of reported cases with 577, causing the closing of several schools in the area and recommendations to work from home if possible. The region with the second-highest number of infected residents is the Basque Country with 149, followed by La Rioja at 102 and Catalonia with 101 reported cases. In Andalucia, 54 cases have been confirmed so far.

-- Advertisement --



To date, 29 people have died from the disease in Spain.