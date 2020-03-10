Spanish La Liga Football Matches Will Be Played Without Spectators Due to the Coronavirus Epidemic







Today the Spanish Football Association announces that, at the request of the Spanish government, all of the two highest football league matches in Spain, La Liga and Segunda Divisíon, will be played without an audience for the two upcoming rounds, to avoid unnecessary risk of spreading of the coronavirus. The decision means that matches until April 5 are played with no spectators at all.

The first match without an audience will be played later today, Tuesday, between Eibar and Real Sociedad. The matches Mallorca-Barcelona, ​​the Athletic-Atlético and the Seville-Real Betis derby will also be played without any spectators, among others.

-- Advertisement --



Italy goes one step further to combat its rapid virus spread. Yesterday, it decided to postpone all Serie A football matches in the country until April 3rd at the earliest.