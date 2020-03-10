Magaluf establishments first to be fined under Balearic Island regulation to control ‘tourism of excess’







THE Balearic Island Government has issued the first fines for failing to comply with the new regulation to combat so-called ‘tourism of excess’ to 12 establishments in Magaluf.

The penalties stem from Calvia police inspections of businesses located within the tourist zone affected by the law which reportedly advertised offers related to the consumption of alcoholic drinks on two websites.

The Economic Model, Tourism and Employment regulation came into force in January. The Balearic administration’s Health, Consumer, Trade and Tourism departments are all involved in ensuring compliance with the regulation.

Failing to comply with the measures on publicity set out in the regulation carry fines of between €6001 and €60,000.