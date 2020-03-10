Costa Del Sol Coronavirus update as cases rise overnight to 42







Five More Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Spain’s Malaga Costa Del Sol this morning Bringing the Total Number of Cases to 42

The Ministry of Health and Family informs that three men, aged 87, 55, and 25, alongside two women, aged 86 and 71, are currently hospitalised for coronavirus.

None of them recall coming into contact with anyone infected nor had they travelled anywhere, the origin of their infection is currently being investigated.

The Ministry are advising residents on the Costa del Sol not to be alarmed and to keeping following the advice given for prevention such as using hand gels and regularly washing hands with soap to avoid infection.