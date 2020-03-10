Corona Fear When Spring Break Starts in the US – Manufactures 4 Million Coronavirus Tests







The second and third week of March means Spring Break in the US for millions of students in the country. The authorities are now very worried that the activities during this time will lead to a rapid spread of the coronavirus across the country. To combat this, by the end of the week, there will be 4 million virus tests available in the country, according to Anthony Fauci, head of the Infectious Disease Unit at the National Health Institute in the United States.

Several universities warn their students to go abroad and they are also bringing back their exchange students. Music festivals and other events risk being closed and travel companies cancel trips to risk areas. In the popular spring break destination Miami, the authorities are preparing for the school vacation like it was facing a natural disaster.

“This is similar to a hurricane warning,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez told The Sun.

He urges visitors to wash their hands frequently, cover themselves when sneezing and coughing – and to stay away from each other.

“A nod is much better than a handshake or a kiss,” he says.

Over 600 people in the United States have been infected by the coronavirus – which has taken 22 lives in the country to date.