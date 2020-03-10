





1.4 Million Euro Contract to Privatise Bin Collection in Marbella Costa del Sol Until 2024

The contractor has committed itself to cleaning the bins every 10 days during the months of July to September, and every two weeks for the rest of the year.

The Marbella delegation dedicated to cleaning has decided to privatise the bin maintenance and cleaning services, which will be contracted for 4 years until 2024, at the price of 1.4 million euros.

The council justifies its decision to contract the service by claiming it does not possess sufficient means or people to do it themselves. These types of containers have specific parameters and characteristics that do not allow the council workers to clean them themselves.

Left-wing spokesperson, Jose Bernal, from PSOE has assured that they do not understand why a private company has been contracted to do this job, given that the Marbella council has an already extensive workforce. The councillor finds this decision especially suspicious and PSOE estimates that more than 60 million has been spent on services that the city council “has privatised” since 2017.